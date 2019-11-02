Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Friday, congratulated Sen. Gabriel Suswam as well as Reps. Benjamin Mzondo and Bob Tyough over their victories at the Court of Appeal.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal, sitting in Makurdi, had earlier upheld the elections of the trio and dismissed the petitions against them for lack of merit.

NAN also reports that all the legislators won elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Suswam represents Benue North-East Senatorial District, Mzondo and Tyough represent Makurdi/Guma and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituencies respectively.

Ortom, who said that their victories were a reconfirmation of the mandate given to them by their constituents, tasked them on quality representation.

“The judiciary has, once more, demonstrated that it is a pillar of democracy, where the decisions of the majority prevail,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence in the ability of Suswam, Mzondu and Tyough to provide quality representations at the National Assembly.

He reaffirmed the decision of his administration to work closely with the National Assembly members from the state to attract greater development for the Benue people.

NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their candidates had challenged the victories of the trio at the courts but their victories were affirmed. (NAN)

