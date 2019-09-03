THE Supreme Court has on Tuesday upheld the Court of Appeal Owerri division judgment nullifying the victory of Chigozie Nwaneri as member representing Oru East LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Justice Mary Odili who led the panel of five justices while delivering the judgment said, `the judgments and consequent decisions of the trial high courts subsist and parties to bear own cost,’’.

Chigozie Nwaneri had approached the apex court for stay of execution to set aside the court of appeal’s judgment that nullified his election.

Justice Mbaba J.C.A of the Owerri Appeal Court who nullified the victory of Chigozie Nwaneri on the basis of pre-election matter and irregularities declared Edwin Okolie as the rightful candidate having satisfied the requirements of the electoral laws.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in honouring the court order had issued the Certificate of Return to Okolie of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Oru East seat at the state Assembly.

Okolie, the runner up had approached the court challenging the results that declared his opponent, Nwaneri as the Oru East Assembly seat primary election winner.

NAN

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)