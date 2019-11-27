IBRAHIM Emokpaire, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, is key to the party’s discipline, supremacy and re-positioning for greater heights.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, while reacting to the alleged internal wrangling within the party.

Emokpaire, a former APC national chairmanship aspirant, and the founder of Progressive Solidarity Forum, (PSF), said Oshiomhole had brought discipline and stability to the APC and was repositioning the party for greater heights.

The APC chieftain stressed that to uphold discipline and supremacy of the party, Oshiomhole should, therefore, remain as its national chairman.

According to him, those calling for Oshiomhole’s sack as the APC national chairman do not mean well for the party, they are detractors that should not be reckoned with.

Emokpaire said this was not the time to call for Oshiomhole’s sack if the party must remain united as one big family to continue winning elections.

He recalled that before Oshiomhole’s election, the party had turbulent times, when indiscipline was the order of the day in most of its state chapters across the federation.

“The loss of Rivers and Zamfara states was due to selfishness, greed and indiscipline of individuals in the party which was the hangover from the immediate past national chairman.

“Oshiomole has brought back some discipline in the party and has put in place ground rules of no go areas for it.

“Since he took over the affairs of the party, he has not lost any off season election as seen in Ekiti, Osun and just recently Kogi and Balyelsa.

“With Oshiomhole at the helm of affairs, opposition are not comfortable because of his doggedness and no nonsense approach, but do-it-right administration,” Emokpaire said.

This, he said, was the reason members of the opposition were doing everything possible to get him out of office using some APC members.

He advised those championing negative campaigns against Oshiomhole to be circumspect and to restrain their utterances.

Emokpaire further advised that the leadership of the party and its National Executive Council (NEC) should pass a Vote Of Confidence on Oshiomhole. (NAN)

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)