Osinbajo inaugurates Buhari Twitter, Facebook centre

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC).

It was set up to deploy social media tools in communicating the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Shortly after performing the inauguration at Gwarimpa estate, Osinbajo went round the offices and inspected the facilities.

The vice president also made FaceBook calls using the centre’s facility.

Speaking with newsmen, Abubakar Barde, Deputy National Coordinator, BNMC, said that the centre was an information hub for Buhari supporters.

“Here, we have people that bridge the gap of information between government policies and also the people.

“We have the call centre here where the vice president spoke with two or three Nigerians.

“We have the call centre to communicate with Nigerians on the achievements of this administration; we have the studio where we will be having interactions on the achievements of this government.

“Also, we have a monitoring department—situation Room—where we are going to monitor the election and end to end of live events that are happening at the polling units.’’

Barde said that the target of the centre was Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

According to him, the centre itself is not new but the facilities are bringing the difference.

He said that BNMC had coordinators in 36 states and the FCT as well as a national leadership.

“We have been engaging in door to door; street to street community engagement on the achievement of the president and we are doing tremendously well.

“It is about the social media; the Twitter, FaceBook and the new generation, where we communicate freely.

“The essence of our door to door interactions is to let those who are not attuned to the new media to understand the policies of government,’’ he said.

Osinbajo, afterwards, extended his family chats mode of campaign to the family of Madu-Inuwa Wagami in the estate. (NAN)

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

