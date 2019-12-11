Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is out of the country. departed Abuja on Tuesday for Aswan, Egypt to attend the Aswan Forum, designed to set “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.”

The forum which holds from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa, while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Friday.(NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 13:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)