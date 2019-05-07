VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has promised to meet with leaders of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenous community over the alleged takeover of their land by the military.

Some indigenous Gbagyi people of the FCT on Tuesday disrupted traffic on the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Way to protest the alleged takeover of their land without compensation.

Osinbajo’s motorcade ran into the protesting crowd en-route Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where he alighted and addressed the aggrieved protesters.

The vice president’s message was conveyed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, via his twitter handle.

“On his way to the airport now, Osinbajo runs into a group of FCT residents protesting alleged land takeover by the military.

“He gets down; engages the people; proposing to meet with their leaders on the matter and intervene with a view to finding an amicable solution,” he tweeted. (NAN)

