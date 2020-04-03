The Deputy Governor of Osun, Mr Benedict Alabi, on Friday felicitated with the first lady of Osun, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, on the occasion of her 60th Birthday.

Alabi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sunkanmi Ajiboye in Osogbo, described the governor’s wife as a rare gem who is supportive and a shoulder to lean on at all times.

He said: “Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola has always offered her support through thick and thin moments which is worthy of emulation.

“Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola is a quintessential mother and an amazon to be reckoned with and for that I wish her more years and a very happy birthday.’’

According to him, her Excellency is a woman of substance, a team leader who inspires others, in addition to her humility which is an essential ingredient of leadership.

“As today marks a special day in the life of our mother, on behalf of myself and my wife, Mrs Oyafunke Alabi, we wish you God’s love and abundant blessings.

“We urge you not to rest on your oars for your enormous contributions to humanity, making the world a better place,” Alabi said. (NAN)

