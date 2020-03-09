Osun group celebrates Deji Adeleke at 63

A socio-political pressure group, Osun Democratic Caucus, has felicitated with the Chairman of Pacific Holdings, Deji Adeleke, as he turns 63, describing the business mogul as “a unique gift of nature that will be always celebrated”.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Chairman of the group, Olawale Rasheed, extolling Deji as a philanthropist, whose contributions to humanity cannot be quantified.

Olawale salutes Deji for his courage and sagacity in the liberation of the oppressed and the downtrodden, showering encomium on the accomplished businessman for always standing up for the weak and committing his wealth for the good of humanity.

“We join millions of people across the globe to celebrate an accomplisher, an achiever, Deji Adeleke as he turns 63 years,” Olawale noted, adding that “Deji Adeleke is an incredible personality that has light up the path of innumerable people.”

Continuing, Olawale said, “Deji Adeleke impacts in the business world and outside it is a clear demonstration of the gift which nature bestowed on humanity and serves as a perfect example for generations who wish to carve their names in the mind of the people.”

He added that his “dedication, determination and the finesse in which you balance everything is almost superhuman while still having time to give the much-needed guidance and supports for those who craved for it.

“You are an outstanding role model and an incredible person in general. Your efforts in shaping Osun State and Nigeria that we live in are unsurpassable,” he said.

The group prayed to God to grant Deji Adeleke more celebrations and strengthen his resolve in sowing positively to the lives of hordes of people who look up to him for strength and direction.

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)