SOJI Adagunodo, the Chairman of the PDP Osun State Chapter has said that the the Supreme Court judgment came to the party as a rude shock, taking into cognisance that the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land and the court has the final say.

He noted that there is a split decision in the judgment that was given as five judges stood for the majority, while two stood for the minority.

“The five majority based their judgment on technicalities and on the facts as if the lower tribunal did not exist because of the fact that a judge, an employee of the same Supreme Court and not that of PDP was absent for a day during the Tribunal proceedings. They therefore did not consider the facts of the constitutional matters of the case.

“The minority judgment affirmed that PDP and Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke fulfilled all the constitutional requirements and therefore declared him and PDP as the winners of the September 22nd, 2018 governorship election at the first ballot.

“We therefore want the courts of the land, the people and everybody to study the judgment that has technically become an authority in the laws of the land and which will be quoted henceforth in similar cases, we want everybody to study it and tell the world if it is right or wrong.

“Today is a sad day for constitutional democracy. But In all things we should always thank God.

“We thereby appeal to the people of Osun State to be calm, to be law abiding and that all lovers of Osun state PDP and all lovers of our candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and Adeleke Dynasty to stay with our candidate in prayer.

We thank everybody that stood by the PDP and Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. We are assuring you that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We abide by the Judgment of the Supreme Court not because the Court is infallible, but because it’s the final Court,” he said.

He congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the APC and wish them the best in office.

– July 8, 2019 @ 13:09 GMT |

