A human rights organization in Nigeria, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice, CHRSJ, has advised the present acclaimed Akesin Ora-Igbomina in Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, Samuel Oladoye Idowu, to stop parading himself as monarch, explaining that the Supreme Court of Justice had earlier nullified the Obaship title of ” Akesin-Ora” in its ruling of the 1st day of September 1995 by recognising “Akesin” as one of the Chiefs of Oba Asaoni of Ora-Igbomina Kingdom.

The rights group insisted that all the parties (including Osun State Government and Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers) in the Obaship matter must obey the judgment of the Supreme Court, noting that the rule of law should be followed to the letter and obedience to the Court order should be total.

In a statement signed by CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi,Alimi Sulaiman, and copies made available to newsmen described the disobedience to the court order by the parties as a gross abuse of rule of law and tantamount to the contempt of the Supreme Court.

It urged Samuel Idowu to stop poking a finger into the eyes of the law by stopping to parade himself as Oba in Osun State, Southwest, Nigeria and beyond.

The statement accused the authority concerned of playing politics with the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling since 1995, lamenting the Injustice meted out to the people concerned with the Chieftaincy matter.

It would be recalled that the purported Chieftaincy tittle of “Akesin-Ora” warranted the setting up of Aboderin Commission of Enquiry by the then Government of Oyo (now Osun) State in 1976 and the report of the Enquiry led to series of legal battle between the parties.

In its report, the Aboderin Commission of Enquiry found and established that the Akesin Ora-Igbomina is not an Oba and therefore, he is not by tradition qualified to wear a beaded crown because he is only one of the Asaoni’s Chiefs.

But “Akesin-Ora” was not satisfied with the Aboderin Commission of Enquiry and then, approached the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan to challenge the report of Aboderin Commission of Enquiry.

The matter went on to the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division and the matter eventually landed in the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1989, upon which the final judgement was delivered by the Apex Court in favour of Asaoni Chieftaincy tittle.

The Supreme Court in the suit No:SC.256/1989, gave an order that the “Akesin-Ora” should not be recognized as “Oba” and not to talk of wearing a beaded crown under Chiefs Law of Osun State.

And the judgement of the case was subsequently reported in the Nigeria Weekly Law Report as The Governor of Oyo State (now Osun State) V. Folayan(1995) 8 NWLR(Pt413)292.

