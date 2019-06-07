THE out-going Adamawa House Assembly said it passed 52 bills and 165 resolutions, in the past four years.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, stated this on Friday, in Yola, during his valedictory speech to declare the 6th Assembly closed.

Mijinyawa said that the Assembly also left 40 bills at various stages of passage, including committee level.

He said “The Assembly has received many petitions, most of which were treated and resolved, at the committee level.”

He thanked his colleagues for their support and cooperation that saw him through the four years as the Speaker, pleading that anyone he offended in any way should forgive him.

Also speaking, Umar Hammanjoda (APC-Jada/Mbulo) lauded the opportunity given them by their constituencies to serve.

He, however, said that he was not happy that only nine out of the 25 member-Assembly, showed up for the valedictory session.

In his contribution, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong) who explained the low turn out of members, saying that many of them travelled out to lesser Hajj (umrah), lauded the speaker for providing quality leadership.

Barguma said he learnt a lot being a lawmaker, particularly through the positions he held like Majority Leader, House Committee Chairman on Information and Internally Displaced Persons.

Barguma who is among the lawmakers who would not return for the 7th Assembly, urged his few colleagues who are returning, to do something about growing population of jobless youths in the state before it transformed into serious security challenges.

The House also eulogised two of its members, Abdurrahman Abubakar (ADC- Mubi South) and Adamu Kwanate (APC-Nasarawo/Binyeri) who passed away.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that only seven house of assembly members including the Speaker, won their re-election for the 7th Assembly

BE

– June 7, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)