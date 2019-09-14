THE Ekiti State government has commiserated with the families of Joseph Okunofua and Kehinde Dada, students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, who lost their lives during Tuesday’s protest in Oye-Ekiti.

The government delegation comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun

Oyebanji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Women

Affairs and Social development, Moji Fafure; Commissioner for Environment,

Gbenga Ageyo; lawmaker representing Ido/Osi 1 at the State Assembly, Abiodun Fawekun,

and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr (Mrs) Enuice Oladimeji, visited the

two families in Ido-Ekiti and Usi–Ekiti on Friday afternoon.

The delegation led by Oyebanji visited Mrs Esther Okunofua, mother of Joseph, who was

a 300 level student of Biology Education in Ido -Ekiti and Mr and Mrs Adedayo Dada,

parents of Kehinde Dada in Usi Ekiti.

Oyebanji said the visit was at the instance the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; who was

saddened by the unfortunate incident, adding that the visit was to demonstrate that the

state government share in their grief and to encourage them during the trying period.

“On the instruction of the governor, delegation of the government is here to condole with the families that lost their loved ones during the unfortunate incident that happened in Oye Ekiti. We are here to commiserate, encourage them

to take heart and to assure them that government is with them in this trying period,”

Oyebanji said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Moji Fafure, who also spoke

with the parents in Yoruba language urged the parents of the deceased to take solace in the

word of God as no amount of counselling can fill the vacuum created by the irreparable loss.

She also prayed for the families.

“The Governor and his wife sent their condolence messages. They share in your grief over the

unfortunate incident and they prayed that God in His mercies will not allow a reoccurrence.

The loss is painful but it is our prayer that the Almighty God will keep your remaining children safe. Never again will you bury any of your children,” she said.

At the resident of the late Kehinde Dada, the deceased’s elder brother, Bankole Dada thanked

the government delegation for sharing in their grief.

