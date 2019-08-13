FORMER Deputy Governor of Plateau State and Minister designate Dame Pauline Tallen says that the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has contributed immensely to the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

She noted that it was during his reign as National Chairman of the APC that the party defeated the sitting President in 2015.

Tallen, in a press statement on Tuesday signed by her media aide, Shabul Mazadu, said Oyegun was a crucial factor in the victory of APC in 2015 and 2019.

“Her Excellency, the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and minister designate, Dame Pauline Tallen, salutes Chief John Odegie Oyegun on his 80th Birthday.

“Chief John Oyegun’s journey in Politics is remarkable and worthy of commendation as he contributes immensely to the growth and stability of democracy in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Tallen said that Oyegun, who was the first Executive Governor of Edo State, an elder of the then All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has contributed to the stabilisation of politics in the country through his actions.

“The political expertise and experience of Oyegun contributed a lot to the victory of the APC at the 2015 general elections where for the first time in Nigeria’s politics an incumbent president was defeated, and the party won most governorship, houses of assembly and National Assembly seats.

“Tallen wishes Chief John Oyegun more happy and prosperous years ahead, sound heath and strength as he contributes to the sustenance and consolidation of democracy in Nigeria,” the statement concludes. – The Sun

