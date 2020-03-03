GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the appointment of a former Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, as his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

The governor said Ige’s appointment was in line with his administration’s commitment to the security of the state. He wished the new special adviser success in her new assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ige served as the commissioner of police, Osun police command from where she retired on Jan. 1, 2020.

Born on Jan. 1, 1960, Ige was enrolled in the Nigeria Police Force on Feb. 1, 1986, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the ranks to become a commissioner of police, serving in various capacities.

Aside from serving as the deputy commissioner of police, Department of Finance and Administration, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, Ige also served in peacekeeping missions in Bosnia/Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Timor-Leste, among other places. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)