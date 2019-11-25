GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has promised regular payment of allowance of corps members posted to the state for the one-year mandatory service

Oyetola made the promise in Ede on Monday while speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-week orientation exercise for Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members.

Represented by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government, Oyetola also promised that his administration would continue to create a conducive environment for the corps members to operate.

He urged the corps members to see their posting to their respective places of primary assignment as an opportunity to render selfless service to the people and the nation.

He said: “Corps Members should see their mobilisation as a clarion call thereby making up their minds to leave their host communities better than how they met them.

“I want to urge you all not to look down on your host communities as they have high expectations of you as graduates and elites.

“Extend love and acceptance shown to you by camp officials to the people of your host communities.”

In his remarks, Mr Adegoke Adewale, the state NYSC Coordinator, said 2,300 corps members participated in the exercise.

Adewale said the corps members were engaged in skills acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship development programme, military drills, among others, during the orientation course.

He said the activities were specially designed to prepare them physically, mentally and emotionally for the challenging task of nation building in their places of primary assignment.

While thanking the state government for the support for NYSC, Adewale urged the employers of corps members to provide them with the minimum comfort and also treat them with respect and dignity. (NAN)

