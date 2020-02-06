ALL is set for the coronation ceremony of Kayode Adenekan Afolabi as the new Alapomu of Apomu land.

The staff of office will be handed over to Afolabi, at the ceremony which holds on Friday, Febrauary 7, at Alapomu.

At a press conference held Wednesday, February 5, in Apomu, Olaitan Alabi, Asiwaju of Apomu, said

Apomu is one of the oldest towns in Yorubaland and had been in existence for over 450 years.

He said the history of old Oyo empire could not be complete without due reference to Apomu.

Alabi added that the activities of the historic Apomu market contributed immensely to the commercial and economic development of the old Oyo empire.

Many royal fathers of Yorubaland are expected to grace the coronation ceremony.

Other people expected are Osun State executive council members, speaker and leader of Osun state House of Assembly and members of the judiciary.

Answering questions from journalists, Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomuland, said the new Alapomu has good plans for his people.

“He is deeply concerned about the neglect and the infrastructural decay. He will work towards developing the land. I will join hands with him to ensure that the women and children are not left out of the development process, ” she said.

Other activities lined up as part of the coronation ceremony include cultural display and musical entertainment by Ayinde Wasiu.

