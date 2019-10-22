GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged African leaders to harness the economic potentials in the continent’s natural and cultural heritage for economic prosperity.

Oyetola made the call at a training workshop on the preservation and conservation of Africa cultural heritage, organised by the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, Oyetola said it was high time African leaders evolved strategies to maximise the benefits in Africa’s cultural and natural heritage.

He said that with the right commitment and proper investment, Africa’s culture could be transformed into huge revenue earner.

“It will do the continent a lot of good using its cultural heritage as an international public relations tool.

“Africa’s heritage sites and rich culture are gold mines waiting to be tapped,” he said.

The governor called for effective and sustainable management of Africa’s heritage sites, saying “this can transform the continent’s image and stimulate economic growth”.

Oyetola further said that Africa was a haven for rich culture and primary source for natural resources.

He assured of his administration’s readiness to support efforts towards adequately harnessing the cultural heritage for economic development.

NAN

Oct 22, 2019

