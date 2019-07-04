GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointed of Mr Samuel Adejumobi as his Special Adviser on Legislative Matters.

A statement issued on Wednesday evening by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, also confirmed the appointment of Mr Debo Akande as the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness.

According to the statement, Adejumobi, holds a Master degree in Public Administration and a Post-Graduate Dilpoma in public Administration

He was Majority Leader of Oyo State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2011, also served as member, Oyo State Tourism Board between 2011 and 2014.”

”Akande, the Executive Adviser on Agricbusiness, holds Bachelor and Master Degrees in International Development Studies from the United Kingdom.

”He is a senior scientist with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) with close to 20 years of International Development Management experience.

”Until his appointment, he had led IITA’s Agribusiness management with a specific focus on private sector engagement and development of Agricultural Enterprises in scaling agricultural .

”Through his work with IITA, he has supported Agribusiness strategy development for diverse countries in Africa, including Liberia, Ghana and currently Burundi, Rwanda and DRC Congo.” the statement reads.

The two appointments take immediate effect, according to the statement.

-NAN

BE

– July 4, 2019 @ 08:10 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)