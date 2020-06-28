Members of APC in the National and State Assemblies from Oyo State, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi in Ibadan.

The lawmakers were led by Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North).

Folarin said that Ajimobi’s death came as a rude shock to the lawmakers and the APC family in the state.

“Our great leader was full of life and radiated good health the last time we met.

“In fact, he looked younger than his age,’’ he said.

The former senate leader, who betrayed his emotion, said Ajimobi’s death had robbed the progressive family of his eloquent and exemplary leadership.

He said that late Ajimobi would be missed by the APC family, the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

“Though our Oga is no more, his legendary achievements as a public administrator lives on.

“He was undoubtedly and universally acknowledged as the architect of modern Oyo State.

“His unprecedented records in the governance of this sate will be very difficult to match.

“We salute our fallen leader for his qualitative services to Nigeria and the APC

“We will always remember him for his hard work, dedication and commitment,’’ he said.

NAN reports that on the delegation comprised of Rep. Segun Odebunmi (APC-Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere), Rep. Akeem Adeyemi (APC-Oyo), Rep. Olaide Akinremi (APC-Ibadan North), Rep. Akin Alabi (APC-Egbeda/Ona-Ara) and Rep. Shina Peller (Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa).

Other are Asimiyu Alarape (APC-Atiba), Wunmi Oladeji (APC-Ogbomoso North), Isiaka Kazeem (APC-Oyo East/Oyo West), Jacob Bamigboye (APC-Oriire) and Oyeleke Adegbola (APC- Ogo-Oluwa /Surulere). (NAN)

– Jun. 28, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

