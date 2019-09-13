Oyo Deputy Gov, Olaniyan, gets nine aides

THE government of Oyo State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of nine aides for the office of the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, the appointments were conveyed in separate letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The appointments took effect on 5 September.

Omoetan Omolere was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, while Lateef Adebayo Yusuf and Adesola Yaqub were appointed Senior Special Assistant (Political Matters) and Personal Assistant respectively.

The new SSA Media to the Deputy Governor, Omoetan, an indigene of Ilaje in Ondo State, has many years of experience as a journalist and Public Relations Consultant.

Yusuf, the newly-appointed SSA on Political Matters to the Deputy Governor was a former Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority.

The new Personal Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Yaqub, hails from Igboho in Oorelope Local Government and has about 13 years of field experience in the Nigerian ICT/Telecoms space.

An Information Communication Technology, ICT, expert and leadership development coach, Yaqub holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Jos and a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Other appointments made were those of Aliu Taibat Adetutu (Special Assistant on Domestic); Lawal Olaniyi Lateef (Special Assistant on Project Monitoring); Timileyin Badiru (Special Assistant on Photography); Bukunmi Oyewole (Special Assistant on Online Media); Jelila Nike Bidmus (Special Assistant on Administration) and Salawu Abisola Mariam (Special Assistant on Technical Projects).

-Sep 13, 2019 @17:05 GMT |

