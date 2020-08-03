IDOWU Oyeleke, the Board Chairman of Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), says the agency has completed 788 projects in 158 communities across the state.

Oyeleke, who said this in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, added that the projects included rural electrification, water provision health care services, education, environment, and social-economic empowerment.

He said the projects were part of the state government’s efforts toward boosting the standard of living of the people in rural areas.

“The World Bank Assisted Community and Social Development Project empowers communities to develop, implement, and monitor micro-social infrastructural projects in their community.

“The benefitting rural communities have been relieved as a result of the present administration’s efforts at strengthening the partnership with the World Bank in reducing poverty in the state.

” Before now, most women in the rural areas faced a high risk of medical complications due to the non-availability of health care services, while most communities were exposed to various water-borne diseases as a result of lack of potable water,” he said.

Oyeleke said the intervention of the present administration in the state had achieved a reduction in maternal death rate and water-borne diseases while many communities in darkness had been connected to the national grid.

“The beauty of the Community and Social Development Project is that the benefitting communities prioritise their needs, observing all processes, get approval, and execute projects through their preferred service provider.

“Benefitting communities should ensure effective maintenance and sustain all projects in their domains,” he said. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

