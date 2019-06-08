THE Oyo State Government has named Ms. Tara Adefope as the Director General of Due Process Office.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The statement said in part: ”The new DG is a United Kingdom – trained lawyer, who holds an LLB Law (Hons) Degree from the University of Leicester and an MSc degree in Corporate Governance and Business Ethics from the Birkbeck University of London.

“Ms. Adefope is a professional with broad experience in Governance, Risk, Regulation and Compliance with experience spanning both the public and private sectors.

“She began her career in the UK in a Governance Advisory firm and subsequently held other positions before her return to Nigeria where her career progressed within the Banking sector as she held various positions within the remit of compliance.

”She thereafter joined the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, where she led Corporate Governance activities in Nigeria and Ghana on the Africa Corporate Governance Programme.

”The programme provides Corporate Governance interventions to companies, regulators, and market intermediaries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

”Before her appointment, the new DG has held various consulting roles and has remained passionate about public and private sector development.”

-NAN

BE

– June 8, 2019 @ 10:29 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)