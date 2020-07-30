THE Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of the Eid-el Kabir.

The union in a statement by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola, and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, on Thursday also admonished Muslim faithful to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir with moderation, praying Allah to bless their daily activities.

It urged them to use the opportunity of the Eid prayers to pray fervently for the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of the sick across the world.

It rejoiced with Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadanland, former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja, Alhaji Daud Akinola, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland and others on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The union appreciated the support from good-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations to its members since the outbreak of the pandemic and the celebration.

Among them, it said, were Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, his deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari(APC-Oyo North).

It described 2020 as a challenging year for the country, especially the media, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union said the pandemic had resulted in many journalists losing their jobs while some had been placed on half salaries and others on compulsory leave.

It urged members not to lose hope, saying “tough times never last but tough people do. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)