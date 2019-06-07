THE Oyo State House of Assembly said it considered 87 bills and passed 70 of the bills while the remaining 17 are under-going legislative scrutiny with various committees.

The Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo disclosed this at the valedictory session of the lawmakers on Friday in Ibadan.

He gave God the Glory for preserving the lives of members of the assembly and commended the lawmakers for a peaceful tenure.

According to him, the lawmakers are proactive and visionary in their actions hence, they are able to enact laws that addressed many challenges within the state.

“We looked into security, health, education, environment, works and transport, housing and ecology to mention a few.

“Some of the laws are Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) 2015, Oyo State Education Trust Fund Law 2016, Oyo State HIV and AIDS Law 2016, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency Law 2016, Violence Against Women Law 2016,” he said.

He said that their mission on assumption of office was to garner their wealth of experience and instrument of the legislature to turn around the fortunes of the state.

“How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. This verse aptly describes the relationship within the members of the eight assembly.

“This valedictory sitting calls for bountiful thanks and appreciation to our maker, who has been our help for ages.

“By His grace we were able to effectively perform our legislative functions with high level of patriotism,” he said.

The speaker noted that the journey has not been a smooth one, as there were some challenges.

“We had some hiccups, which were surmounted; thanks to the doggedness and unity among members.

“I must say that no matter how bright the sky is, there will be some dark patches,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 8th Assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2015, with Ojo assuming duty after the demise of the late speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo on April 27, 2018.

