GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has sympathised with his Oyo State counterpart, Mr Seyi Makinde, on the two fire incidents that ravaged Akesan Market, Oyo and Iyagankun furniture market, Ibadan.

Akeredolu, on Monday in a letter made available to newsmen and signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale in Akure, also commiserated with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, particularly on the Akesan incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the fire ravaged Akesan market in Oyo town in the early hours of Sunday and Iyagankun furniture market was also destroyed by fire on the same day.

Akeredolu, who described the fire disasters as devastating and shocking, also sympathised with the people, especially the victims of the fire incidents.

Akeredolu expressed sadness that the two unfortunate incidents had thrown hundreds of families out of business.

The governor said that the fire must have caused colossal loss to the economy of Oyo State.

He, therefore, prayed that God would comfort the affected families and grant the souls of the departed eternal rest. (NAN)

