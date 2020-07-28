A bike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has once again appealed to the Authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme, to guarantee their stay and continue their education in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued in Abuja by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to Godswill Akpabio, minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students’ scholarships.to pay. She added that the Commission counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made.

At the moment there have been persistent calls by the Students for urgent intervention.

While deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students has expired or about to expire, nonpayment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars The NIDCOM CHAIRMAN once again appeal to the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene urgently and promptly too.

