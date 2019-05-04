THE Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, of using the recent traditional rulers peace summit in Owerri, the state capital, to rip-off the citizens of huge fund.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Secretary of the party in the state, Nze Emeana, the PDP alleged that Okorocha colluded with monarchs to siphon huge funds belonging to the people.

The party further stated that the National Council of Traditional Rulers had nothing to do with the elections in the state, contrary claimz by the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri.

According to the party, the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, had also claimed that the collated suggestions from the summit would be submitted to the President and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party further believed that the summit was a ploy by Okorocha to loot the resources of the state and launder his image with a view to getting the Independent National Electoral Commission to release his withheld Certificate of Return as winner of Imo West Senatorial election result.

But when contacted on the matter, the Chief Press Secretary to Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, warned our correspondent not to disturb him and immediately switched of his telephone. – Punch

– May 4, 2019 @ 11:29 GMT |

