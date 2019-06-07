FABIAN Onah, the Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka Local Government has commended the performance of the 8th national assembly that ended on Thursday.

Onah, a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday that not only that, the 8th national assembly passed many important bills into law but they refused to be used as rubber stamp by the executive.

“The eighth assembly was vibrant and passed many bills into law.

“The leadership of Senate and House of Representatives maintained the independence of legislature by resisting attempts by executive at one time or the other to be used as rubber stamp.

“For democracy to strive in any country the executive, legislature and judiciary must be independent, this will help the three arms of government to apply the principle of checks and balances on one another,’’ he said.

He urged the incoming leadership of the ninth assembly to emulate the dedication and sacrifices of principal officers of eighth assembly in order to maintain the independence of the legislature.

“The former Senate President, Sen Bukola Sariki, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekeremadu and the Speaker, House of Representatives Mr Yakubu Dogara as well as some other members sacrificed much to ensure success of the eighth assembly.

“The legislature is the bedrock of any democratic government because they are representatives of the people and people expect quality laws that will bring democracy dividends in their senatorial districts and constituencies,’’ he said.

The party chairman charged members of ninth assembly to work together as a team so as to help in moving the country forward.

“National assembly legislators should pay special attention on enacting bills that will help solve security challenges and unemployment in the country.

“They should consider national interest first in all they do by given less attention to their tribe, religion or political party affiliations,’’ he said.

-NAN

