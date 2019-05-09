THE national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has denied being involved in the proposed retreat for its governors in Dubai.

The alleged retreat, whose banner surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday night, was said to be the brainchild of some businessmen.

According to the banner, the retreat is meant to hold between May 16-22 in the United Arab Emirates

It was gathered that the retreat was being organised by some individuals.

Our correspondent also gathered that the governors had not agreed to be part of the retreat, whose details were not known as of the time of this report.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus told our correspondent that the party was not part of it.

“No, it is not our idea. We never discussed it. I will not be there and if I’m.not there, you should know it is not the party affair,” he said. – Punch

– May 9, 2019 @ 8:55 GMT |

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)