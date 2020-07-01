THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governors’ Forum have felicitated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, as he marks his 63rd birthday.

The party in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan extolled Obaseki for his humility, transparency in governance, and love for his people.

Ologbondiyan commended Obaseki for his “manifest commitment” towards the wellbeing and the development of Edo state.

He said lauded in particular, Obaseki’s empowerment programmes and massive infrastructural projects in key sectors, to the admiration of the people and for which they were determined to re-elect him in September.

Ologbondiyan said this year birthday was significant, as it came in the time the people of Edo were set to renew his governorship mandate in demonstration of their determination to consolidate on his massive achievements in the last four years.

He said since Obasaki emerged as PDP candidate for the forthcoming election, the party had been inundated by massive outpouring of support, goodwill, solidarity messages and prayers from millions of Edo citizens and residents, across all the voting population in the state.

“Our party has continued to receive solidarity from professional bodies, youth groups, traditional institutions, community organisations and leaders, trade unions, women groups and political clusters across all divides in the state.

“Ahead of the election, our party and candidate already have the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteer groups across all the nooks and crannies of Edo state,” Ologbondiyan said.

He appreciated the efforts of PDP leaders in Edo state, particularly all the other governorship aspirants, for their sacrifices and effort in ensuring that PDP moves as a formidable front as it march to victory with the people of Edo state.

The party Spokesman prayed God to imbue Obaseki with more grace, good health and wisdom to continue to serve his people in fulfillment of their wishes and aspiration.

Similarly, the PDP Governors Forum in a letter signed by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, congratulated Obaseki.

Maduabum said that the governors, under the leadership of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, admired the job Obaseki has done in Edo in his current term, which informed the high level of confidence reposed in him by the PDP and the people of his state.

Maduabum said this year birthday was particularly important coming on the heels of Obaseki’s emergence as the consensus PDP governorship candidate for Edo governorship election.

“As you face the Edo State electorate, we ask God to guide and guard your activities; to give you the wisdom, strength and good health required to face the battle for the soul of Edo State.

“We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

“We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term, which informed the high level of confidence reposed in you by the PDP and the people of Edo State.”

Maduabum prayed God to lead Obaseki to do more in terms of achievements already recorded in the provision of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development and social development initiatives like his determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel.

He also commended Obaseki achievements in human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government, deepening of cultural and sporting infrastructure and generally repositioning Edo as a modern well governed progressive State.

Maduabum assured Obaseki of the governors solidarity and support in the forthcoming election.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT

