The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has resolved to raise Legislative Liaison Committee to guide it on legislative matters and pending critical bills in the National Assembly and State House of Assemblies.

The forum’s resolution is contained in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, at the end of a virtual meeting held on Saturday in Sokoto.

It also resolved to set up a legal affairs committee to guide it on local government, inter-state and federal government relations.

“The Legislative Liaison Committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters.

“The legislative liaison committee is also expected to guide the forum on pending bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the PDP governors.

“The legal affairs committee is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the forum.

“In particular, the committee is expected to guide the forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations.

“It is also expected to explore various infractions of the constitution by the Federal Government, including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account,’’ the communique read in part.

The forum urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to play an impartial role in the in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The governors advised PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that “all votes are counted’’ and that “all votes count’’ in the states.

The governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They urged citizens to lend support to the cooperative efforts between the federal and state governments in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.

The forum also welcomed formally, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader and candidate of PDP in the state forthcoming September gubernatorial election.

“It further resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo in order for it to emerge victorious in the governorship election.

“The forum equally congratulated Eyitayo Jegede on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October gubernatorial election in Ondo State.’’

It resolved to support Jegede and the party to recover Ondo state for the PDP in the election.

The forum also reviewed the various PDP congresses in all states of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in all the states of the federation.

It commended the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus and members of the National Working Committee of the party in the way and manner they conducted primary elections in Edo and Ondo states.

It further commended the party’s generally rancour-free congresses in many states of the federation.

The governors urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any disputes. (NAN)

– Aug. 2, 2020 @ 11:32 GMT |

