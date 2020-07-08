PDP hails Okowa at 61

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, as he marks his 61st birthday.

The party’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan described Okowa as an outstanding patriot and excellent administrator, who had dedicated his time, energy, resources and intellect toward the development and well-being of not only his state but also the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

“Okowa is a serious minded, down-to-earth and people-oriented leader, whose selfless service to the people, as a medical doctor, senator of the Federal Republic and now, the executive governor of Delta, has brought pride to our great party, the PDP and the nation in general.

“Our party also notes with pride the achievements of Okowa with the massive infrastructural and human capital development in critical sectors of life across the three senatorial districts of the state, in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the vision of our founding fathers.”

Ologbondiyan applauded Okowa for his efforts toward the development and stability of the PDP at all levels, particularly during the party’s trying time.

“We, therefore, join millions of Nigerians in felicitating with Okowa and praying that the Almighty God grant him good health at this critical time in his life.

“We also pray God to imbue him with strength and courage, as he continues in his service to his state and the nation at large,” he said.

NAN

– Jul. 8, 2020| 19:19 GMT |

