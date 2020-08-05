THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, leaders in Sapele have restated that the era of master-slave relations in Nigeria is over.

The leaders also reaffirmed the position of Sapele Local government Area in the August 8, 2020, PDP State Congress.

They said they were determined to sustain the agitation of state party chairman and would never change from this position.

‘’As far as we are concerned, the good people of Sapele stance on the chairmanship is democratic. We believe in consensus politics’’

They said that the deliberate plot was being orchestrated and promoted by some Delta North politicians.

“Some top government officials in Delta North are working against the Okpe people in Sapele,’’ the leaders said.

In a statement entitled ‘’Plot to deny Sapele PDP Chair’’, the leaders described the plot to foist the Delta State PDP caretaker committee chairman on Sapele people as a provocative act.

“Such an act is an utter disregard for the sensibilities of Sapele-Okpe. This will lead to nothing else than worsening the already tense atmosphere in Sapele,’’ he said.

The statement, signed by the chairman, Sapele Indigenous PDP Ambassadors, Anthony Akpeki, the leaders called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and ensure that the matter is promptly and permanently resolved.

“The least example the PDP can show the good people of Sapele is to allow the consensus list to take its course in the 25 local government areas. Failure to do this would deny some notable leaders in the state the moral authority to proclaim themselves frontline stakeholders in Delta State project,’’ he said.

Specifically, the leaders urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief James Ibori, Prof Sam Oyovbaire, and Senator Ighoyota Amori to work for the progress of Sapele-Okpe

According to him, Delta PDP needs someone to work towards reconciliation and get things together ahead of the local government and 2023 elections.

They recalled how former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s party chairmanship candidate was rejected by certain people, urging Okowa, Ibori and other PDP chieftains in Delta State to take steps that are essential to the party’s future.

“The former chairman of Sapele Local Government, Godwin Atose is gentle, God-fearing, very articulate and has all the potentials that command the respect of all.

“Anything short of making Godwin Atose the PDP chairman would amount to set different standards for different persons and institutions,’’ he added.

– Aug. 5, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT

