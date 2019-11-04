THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use Kogi and Bayelsa elections to demonstrate its commitment to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan made the call while reacting to INEC’s deployment of extra National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), from other states, to Kogi and Bayelsa for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in the two states.

He said that the PDP already had a due diligence report on each of the deployed commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable characters and fared far below expectations in their responsibilities.”

He cautioned INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues was capable of triggering crisis and jeopardising the credibility of the electoral process.

He advised INEC to allow the will of the people to prevail. (NAN)

Nov. 4, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT

