THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday in Abuja urged the Senate to ensure that only persons with clean records were cleared as ministers.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also urged the Senate to give credibility to its ministerial nominees’ screening.

It said the Senate would be doing this by sending the names of the nominees to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This, Ologbondiyan said, would enable the lawmakers to confirm that the nominees were clean from allegations of corruption, abuse of office and stealing of public funds.

“The Senate should take note that some of the nominees had failed to defend the allegations of corruption made against them.

“Some of them include a former minister and those who, as state governors, swindled their states, fleeced workers and committed several financial crimes for which they should rather be standing trial, than being ‘rewarded with official protection’ as ministers,” the PDP official said.

He urged the Senate to take a cursory look at the allegations of “bribe-for-ministerial-slot” making the rounds in the public space.

“The Senate must rise to the occasion to ensure that Nigerians are not totally let down,” Ologbondiyan said.

