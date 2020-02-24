THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wants the Supreme Court to review its judgements on the presidential election that endorsed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The PDP also wants Supreme Court to review its judgement in respect of governorship elections in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Osun states, which the party lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, told journalists Monday, February 24, in Abuja, that the party’s demand was due to the moves being made by APC to get the Supreme Court to review its judgement on governorship elections in Zamfara and Bayelsa states which the PDP won.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the APC has conducted itself, than to ask for a review of the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the APC and her presidential candidate. The same applies to the judgement on the Katsina governorship election petition, where lawyers also established similar issue of certificate forgery. The PDP equally has no choice than to ask the Supreme Court to review the Kano, Kaduna and Katsina election judgments, because of manifest violence and substantial non-compliance to our electoral law, the national publicity secretary said, adding that “the PDP also wants the Supreme Court to review its judgement on the Osun Governorship election in view of manifest, complete and total disregard to our electoral rules in the conduct of the elections.”

The PDP is alleging that the APC was making desperate attempts to subjugate and intimidate the Supreme Court because of its judgements on Imo, Bayelsa and Zamfara governorship elections – all delivered in favour of the PDP.

According to him, the APC is attempting to “destabilise our nation and destroy our hard-earned democracy,” adding that the time has come for Nigerians to stand in unity to defend the nation and salvage it from political marauders and oppressive elements.

“Our nation is already aware of the desperation by the APC to annex the Supreme Court, subjugate and browbeat the justices and direct judicial determinations to suit their selfish ends. The public space is already awash with reports of how the APC has been threatening and piling pressure on the justices of the Supreme Court to force a reversal of valid judgements already delivered on the Bayelsa and Zamfara governorship elections, where the party, APC, suffered self-inflicted losses.

“Nigerians know that the APC has been going through a haemorrhage since the Supreme Court delivered valid judgements on Bayelsa and Zamfara and as a result, they are no longer interested in the logic of these judgements. They have since thrown caution to the wind to destabilise our nation and destroy our hard-earned democracy, especially the judiciary. The APC federal government is leading all forms of battles against the rule of law and constitutionalism. The PDP holds that our sacrifices for the sustenance of democracy, as demonstrated in our patriotic comportment towards the verdicts of the court on the presidential election as well as Osun, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna governorship elections tribunal, subsist,” he said, among other things.

