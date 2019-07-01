THE National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced verification and enrolment of no fewer than 300 Federal Government employees retiring from service in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajia Fatima Iya led officials for the five day exercise in Sokoto, being witnessed by Pension Desk Officers and Pension Funds Administrators.

Mr Peter Aghahowa, Head of Corporate Communication PenCom, said the exercise was for employees who are due to retire between January and December 2020.

He explained that the exercise is also applicable to employees of tertiary institutions.

According to him, during the exercise, employees are requested to provide originals of appointment letters, evidence of transfer of service, letter or evident of promotion as at June 2004.

He further said all promotion letters obtained from 2004 to date, letter of introduction from organisation, staff identification card as well as authenticated past records of service and IPPIS registration slip were required for the verification.

Aghahowa added that the prospective retirees are also requested to come with letter of indemnity from thier respective MDAs stating non-payment of retirement benefits to those who were retired or disengaged before 2009.

Another requirement according to him, is evidence of registration with Pension Fund Administrator indicating retirement savings account personal identification number.

” Potential retirees who are medically unfit are exempted from the exercise, however, thd commission advise their Pension Desk Officers to come with the affected person’s documents.

” They should also provide letter from suitable physician or medical board ceritifying the condition of the affected person.

“The Commission advised that all prospective FG retirees should take part in the exercise as it is a precondition for payment of their retirement benefits,” he said. (NAN)

– July 1, 2019 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)