THE Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Sokoto State Chapter, on Wednesday lauded Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for regular payment of pensions to retirees in the state.

Alhaji Umar Abubakar, Chairman of the chapter, commended the governor at a news conference as part of activities of the union in celebrating the 2019 Pensioners’ Day in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NUP has been celebrating the Pensioners Day since 2018 on Dec, 11.

Abubakar said that the NUP members in the state were always passionate about helping the government to achieve its set goals in order to move the state forward.

“We are always involved in strategic committees that will enhance the standard of Sokoto State and engaged in various ventures to assist our members.

“As such, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all NUP members across the state to utilise such gestures judiciously for the overall development of the state,” he said.

The chairman urged the state government to sustain the gesture and appealed for the provision of a permanent office and a utility vehicle for the state chapter of the NUP.

Represented by NUP National Vice President, North-West Zone, Alhaji Sani Muhammad, the NUP National President, Dr Abel Afolayan, called for the creation of Ministry of Pension and Senior Citizens Affairs.

“This ministry if created will cater adequately for the welfare of pensioners, old people and senior citizens throughout Nigeria as it is practised in developed countries of the world,” he said.

Afolayan called on government to give pensioners various appointments and identify some senior citizens for merit awards. (NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 13:25 GMT |

