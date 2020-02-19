THE Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, has commiserated with the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi over the demise of his Chief Security Officer, CSO, Tony Iwelu.

Expressing shock and sadness over the sudden death of Iwelu, Peterside described him as a “diligent, hard-working and humble” personality, who performed his responsibilities with a sense of devotion.

“I have known the late Tony Iwelu for 20 solid years; his loyalty and devotion to duty are exemplary. I am sure his family, the family of Chibuike Amaechi, friends, the State Security Service will miss him dearly for all he represents. My own family is heartbroken.

“He is such an amiable fellow who went about his duties in a professional manner and respected people around his boss,” he stated.

The former Rivers Works Commissioner condoled with Amaechi and the staff of the Federal Ministry of Transport over the loss of Iwelu at the height of his career.

“On behalf of the board, management, and staff of NIMASA, my heartfelt condolence also goes to his family at this trying time and pray God to grant them the perseverance and fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

