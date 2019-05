Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State Governor, receives Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

Other officials of the Enugu State government including Cecilia Ezeilo, deputy governor were at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to receive him on Saturday.

– May 18, 2019 @ 8:03 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)