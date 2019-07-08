THE Lagos State government said it has so far expended over N10 Million to care for victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion, adding that the survivors of the inferno are receiving adequate and quality care at designated government facilities free of charge.

Titilayo Goncalves, permanent secretary in the State Ministry of Health, who disclosed this today during a visit to the victims of the incident at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, noted that the State government has not abandoned the victims as being speculated but is providing the best care possible to ensure their full recovery.

“Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive and they are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation”, Goncalves said.

She explained that out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, 9 were taken to LASUTH, 12 were taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital while one is being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.

Goncalves stated further that 10 out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to severe and high-degree burns suffered from the inferno, explaining that three died at LASUTH while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

She said: “Unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our power to provide intensive care for the remaining; and from reports received so far, they are responding to treatment”

“Treatment of victims with a high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol and this is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones”, Goncalves stated.

Adetokunbo Fabamwo, chief medical director, LASUTH, who spoke in the same vein, stated that the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital had since received the patients, and are providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.

“LASUTH alone has expended about six million Naira so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications; in fact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing 350,000 Naira”, Fabamwo said.

He added that daily on-the-spot assessments are being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for the burns.

“I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management”, the chief medical director said.

He advised families of victims not to liaise with any non-hospital staff and report any case of extortion or ill-treatment by any person to his office or better still call him on 08037787788 or the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health on 08023049478, stressing that the treatment of the victims is free.

