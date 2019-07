SENATOR Hezekiah Dimka of the All Progressives Congress has told the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos that he did not intend to call any witness in his defence but has only relevant documents to tender before it.

Dimka made the declaration on Saturday when he opened up his defence at the Tribunal, where his victory at the March 9 National Assembly elections is being challenged by Mr David Paradang of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dimka, a retired Commissioner of Police, is the Senator representing Plateau Central at the National Assembly.

Paradang, a former Immigration boss, who on Friday closed his prosecution case against Dimka’s victory, had called 13 witnesses and tendered 109 documents aside attachments to the tribunal.

But Dimka, through his lead counsel, Mr Bibowu Nabena, categorically told the Tribunal that he would not call any witness but had documents he intended to tender before the Tribunal on July 8.

“My Lord, we have reviewed our case, and the 1st respondent (Dimka), doesn’t intend to call any witness. However, we seek the indulgence of the Tribunal for an adjournment to enable us tender some CTC documents from the bar on Monday, July 8,” Nabena declared.

Also speaking, Mr Jacob Usman, Counsel to the second respondent (APC) said, “ Nabena had informed them of his position in this matter, and we applied for a subpoena to be served on a witness, but it (subpoena) couldn’t be obtained on time for us to take him (witness) today.”

“We hope that by Monday it would be done and we shall put the witness to testify and after that we shall close our case,” Usman explained.

Responding, Mr Sunday Oyawole, lead Counsel to Paradang, said, “ My Lord, we are not objecting to the application, but if l knew about this development, l wouldn’t have come out today.”

Mr Pius Akubo (SAN), lead counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission also said he wasn’t objecting to the application for an adjournment and described it as “an opportunity for us the defendants to go and tidy our defence and come back before your Lordship on Monday.”

The tribunal, in its ruling, said, “ we are appealing and soliciting for your cooperation to allow us to do this job successfully.”

“We crave your indulgence to do the needful on Monday, when we shall, by God’s grace, reconvene.

“This matter is hereby adjourned to Monday, July 8 for continuation of hearing,” the tribunal declared.

-PUNCH

July 6, 2019

