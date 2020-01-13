Plateau earmarks N1 bn for LG polls

PLATEAU Government has earmarked N1 billion for the conduct of elections in four Local Government Areas of the state in its 2020 budget.

Mr. Sylvester Wallangko, the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planing disclosed during the breakdown of the budget on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the state had in October 2018 conducted elections in 13 out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Jos North local government areas were exempted from the earlier election.

Government cited security challenge as rationale for exempting the fours councils and appointed Management Committee Chairmen who are currently manning the councils.

The Commissioner who did not give date for the conduct of the polls, said the money allotted would be for the purchase of election materials.

“As you all know, government is yet to conduct election in four local government areas, so it has earmarked N1 billion to enable the state Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to get election materials,” he said

NAN reports that Gov. Simon Lalong, had in October 2019 appointed Chairmanship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to head the affected councils.

The move was widely criticised but the appointments were renewed for six months in December 2019 by the state House of Assembly.

NAN

– Jan. 13, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)