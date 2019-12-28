Abok Ayuba, Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly has advised Christians to pray for a peaceful and united Nigeria during the Yuletide

Ayuba gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday.

The speaker said that fervent prayers to God were crucial to achieving lasting peace and unity, and by extension ensure the growth and development in the country.

“This country cannot move forward if peace and unity is lacking among its inhabitants.

“We must have peace and unity for us to attain the development that we desire.

“So, I want to urge Christians to use the Christmas season, a season of love to pray for a peaceful and united Nigeria,” Ayuba said.

The speaker also urged Christians to combine prayers with hard work’

“While we pray, let us work hard to ensure a peaceful, united, and progressive Nigeria,” he added

Ayuba advised Christians in Plateau and Nigeria in general to live in peace with their neighbours regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliations. (NAN)

