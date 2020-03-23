THE Plateau government has organized a one-day training on security reportage, for Local Government Chairmen and Security council secretaries, to curb security challenges in the state.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Jos, Gov Simon Lalong said the purpose of the workshop was to block loopholes in the state’s security system, which was impeding the safety, security, and progress of the state.

He said the state had observed the existence of gaps relating to intelligence gathering, reporting and response, which has resulted in a loss of lives and properties.

“This training workshop is aimed at addressing this challenge by bringing critical players at the grassroots level to be equipped with technical knowledge

“As Local Government Chairmen and Security Council Secretaries, you have a great role to play in ensuring that credible, actionable and timely intelligence is sourced at the grassroots level, to enable Government to take proper action as and when due,” he said.

The governor said he was optimistic that the workshop would make them better equipped to understand their critical role in information gathering and the importance of collaborating with security agencies for necessary action.

Lalong urged the participants at the workshop to collaborate with traditional and community leaders, to create a common platform for harmonizing security reports for the state, to consolidate peace and security in the State.

The governor tasked the local government officials to sensitise people at the grassroots on preventive measures for COVID-19, especially the need for personal hygiene and measures to take on any suspected case.

“Also, talk to them against panic and the spread of fake and unverified information. People must be encouraged to follow guidelines and directives issued by Government and health officials to ensure that they do not expose themselves and others to danger,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Danladi Atu said the meeting was crucial to keep the local Government chairmen abreast of the new frontiers of security reportage.

He said the workshop was to guide them on ensuring security in their communities, stressing that the governor was committed to ensuring inclusiveness and synergy among groups and security agencies for sustainable peace in the state.

Atu said the state was faced with two frontiers of security challenges which the workshop would address – the pandemic of COVID-19 and the need to explore ways and engage stakeholders in securing their territories.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar while enlightening the participants on COVID-19, said that the disease can easily be transmitted through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

He explained that If an infected person touches a surface, his or her droplets at the place can infect another person when touched, thus making it difficult to control the spread.

The Commissioner said the droplets of infected persons can be deposited in mouths or noses of people nearby if proper respiratory hygiene was not adopted.

Lar stressed the need for personal and respiratory hygiene, saying washing of hands with soap, the use of sanitisers and the adoption of social distance as preventive measures for the disease.

He said there was no definite drug for treating the virus but only supportive management, adding that there was currently clinical trials on some elements in chloroquine as a possible treatment for the disease

He said the state had activated its emergency operation centre, where symptoms of infectious diseases including COVID-19 can be monitored in different parts of the state and such persons contacted for subsequent investigations and actions.

He said the use of tissue paper was recommended instead of handkerchiefs because it can be easily disposed of, explaining that handkerchiefs used by infected persons were a channel of spreading the virus if reused by others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that workshop featured topics such as Analysis of Intelligencer Gathering, Use of Early Warning Signals and Communication for Proactive Security Response among others. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)