OBI Casmir, National President, Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has applauded Imo State Gov. Hope Uzodimma for giving scholarship award to a nine-year-old hawker, who exhibited singing talents.

Casmir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that Uzodimma did well by taking up the responsibility to sponsor Master Joseph Opara aspiring to be a priest.

NAN reports that Opara, who hawked local pear on the street of Owerri, made waves on the internet at the weekend with a video of his Catholic hymn songs.

The video caught the attention of Uzodimma, who announced on Sunday that he had adopted Opara as his child and would sponsor him from primary school to Catholic priesthood.

“I am highly impressed with Gov. Uzodimma of Imo State, he is indeed a good father for identifying with that boy, who was hawking and singing his Catholic songs.

“With the scholarship and adoption, the boy’s ambition has been secured, and I must say that it is worth more than money.

“The video went viral and people watched it, but Gov. Uzodimma saw it and was moved by the boy’s melodious voice which made him go this extra mile,” he said.

Casmir prayed to God to bless Uzodimma and grant him the enablement to do more.

He said that the scholarship would be a big relief to Opara’s parents.

NAN reports that Declan Emelumba, Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, visited Opara in his home at the Nekede Mechanic Village, Owerri, to break the good news to his family. (NAN)

