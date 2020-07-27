THE Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Lawan Jimeta, on Monday, decorated 69 newly promoted officers to various ranks.

Speaking during the decoration in Bauchi, Jimeta called on the newly promoted officers to re-double their efforts for better performance.

He said that the promoted officers consist of 3 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents of Police (SPs), and 66 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

Jimeta urged the Officers to be hard working and dedicated to their duty and treat their subordinates with kindness.

“Be disciplined, rededicate yourself to the service and be responsive to the responsibilities that come with the new rank,” he said.

According to the police chief, the decoration is sequel to the recent nationwide promotions of 6,601 of officers and men of the force.

Jimeta congratulated the newly promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

He also advised them to shun all unprofessional conducts, human right violation, bribery and corruption.

Responding on behalf of the newly decorated officers, SP Sule Sani, appreciated the IGP for considering them worthy of elevation to their new ranks.

NAN

