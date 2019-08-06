THE Police in Zamfara on Monday donated N2.5 million to the families of five deceased officers of the command in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the names of the deceased officers are: Cpl. Sunday Isiyaku, Insp Adagyami Aboh, Cpl. Abdullahi Salihu, Rabiu Bashir, and Sgt. Muttaka Abdullahi.

Presenting cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, said that the gesture was in furtherance of the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

According to him, each family will receive a cheque of N500,000.

He charged the concerned families to use the money judiciously, cautioning that they should not allow anyone to defraud them in the course of processing the money at the bank.

NAN reports that the command also paraded a suspected car snatcher (names withheld), who was arrested for stealing a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to Ramlat Academy, Gusau.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, while presenting the suspect before newsmen, said the command received a report of the stolen car, marked FKY 620 GM, on July 11.

Shehu said preliminary investigations were directed at the suspect, being a former driver to the school who was dismissed based on his questionable character.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and interrogated; he confessed to have stolen the car and taken it to Lagos for sale.

“Detective travelled to Lagos and traced the car at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, in the hand of a receiver, who was also apprehended along with the vehicle.

“All the suspects are undergoing investigation after which they will be charged to court,” Shehu said. (NAN)

– Aug. 6, 2019 @ 9:59 GMT |

