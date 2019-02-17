Poll Shift: INEC retrieves sensitive materials from LGs in Plateau

FOLLOWING the shift in the date for the conduct of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau has retrieved all sensitive materials earlier distributed to the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Osaretin Imahireogbo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Jos.

NAN recalls that INEC had, last Thursday, distributed all sensitive materials to the various LGAs in the state.

Imahireogbo said that the retrieval, which began on Saturday night, was concluded on Sunday morning, adding that all the materials had been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Jos, the State capital.

“With the change in the date of the general elections, we have retrieved all the sensitive materials that we earlier distributed to the 17 LGAs of Plateau.

“All the materials are intact and now kept in the custody of the CBN where it was collected and distributed to the LGAs,” he said.

The official said all card readers had also been retrieved and kept at the Commission’s office.

