Polls: Mrs Buhari cautions youth against electoral violence

AISHA Buhari, wife of the President, has urged youths in the country to desist from any form of violence during the forthcoming general elections.

She gave the charge on Tuesday in Lafia while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central zonal rally of the Women and Youth Presidential campaign team.

Mrs Buhari, represented by wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, thanked the people for their continuous support to the Buhari administration.

She urged women and youths in the zone to intensify the door-to-door campaign on the need to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari for another four years given the track record of achievements.

She highlighted the school feeding programme; where over 9.2 million children were being fed in schools daily as well as the ‘Tradermoni’ initiative as some of the administration’s efforts at improving the wellbeing of women and children in the country.

“We should go out and tell people how the Buhari administration is feeding over 9.2 million children in schools daily, providing monies to the less privileged women under the ‘tradermoni’ and ‘marketmoni’ initiatives.

“The government of President Muhammdu Buhari is working for everybody to take the country to the next level,” she said.

She also challenged the women and youths to come out massively during the election to cast and guard their votes.

“As mothers, we should not allow our children to engage in violence but only vote during the election,” she added.

She explained that a vote for Buhari would ensure that more people would come out of poverty, more children would be fed in schools and more would feel secured in their homes.

In her remark, Hajiya Salamatu Al-Makura, wife of the Nasarawa State governor, lauded the APC-led administration headed by Buhari for carrying women and youths along through the various projects.

She noted that the fight against corruption being championed by the president was for posterity and the benefit of future generation, calling for support from all Nigerians.

Mrs Al-Makura maintained that the good intentions and efforts of the president would guarantee his victory at the polls.

She assured that women and youths from the state would work assiduously to ensure victory for the APC in the state during the general elections.

Similarly, Hajiya Rashida Bello, wife of the Kogi state governor and North Central Zonal Ccoordinator of the women and youth presidential campaign team, urged the people to vote for Buhari to consolidate on the good job he started.

She urged the women and youths to get their PVCs and turnout massively to vote for APC candidates during the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally had in attendance various women and youth support groups for President Buhari from all the six states of the North Central geo-political zone. -NAN

BE

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)